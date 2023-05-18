Back to Black Asphalt Sealing and Crack Repair owner Katola Watson is seen near one of his company’s vehicles. Thompson Goddard Photo

INGLESIDE – Whether it’s a gravel based or asphalt laneway, Back to Black Asphalt Sealing and Crack Repair based in South Stormont can help to extend the life of this important residential or commercial asset.

Katola Watson, who owns and operates the business, explained that sealing asphalt puts a protective layer on top of the asphalt which protects the base layer from premature cracking and damage. He continued the company both re-do previous laneways or new asphalt driveway installation, with most of the residential work being in the field of laneway repair.

He mentioned the entire repair process takes between one to two hours depending on the size of the driveway. After removing grass, dirt and oil spots from the driveway, edges are straightened and cleaned. Care is taken not to encounter lawn or garden materials as well as stonework. Once the preparation work is completed, cracks and holes are filled with hot, commercial grade rubber after which the sealer is sprayed on the surface.

The sealer used by the company is a matte black base which Watson commented resembled new asphalt when it dries and generally lasts for two to four years. He continued the shiny oil-based sealers have a lifespan of one to two years and can increase both the curb appeal of property as well as add value.

Watson mentioned an advantage of using a local company for laneway repair, is as the owner, he is available for consultation before, during and after the work is completed. He travels to all parts of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, with most of the work completed between May and November.

Back to Black Asphalt Sealing and Crack Repair also does commercial work, such as parking lot rejuvenation, a spring sweeping service as well as pothole repair. On the commercial side of the company he works with Crossroads Pavement Markings, noting that this accounts for a large part of his work.

When asked about start-up in a company providing this service, Watson explained the importance of customer service, mentioning the importance of starting small and staying local. He continued if you are considering starting a business, in this or any field, to make sure you like the work and are committed to the long hours and working conditions. Another consideration prior to beginning is the purchase or rental of heavy-duty vehicles needed for this type of business, that it is seasonal in nature and there will be a need to hire staff.

More information can be found on the company website backtoblacksealing.ca.

If you would like to have a light shined on your business, please contact us at: editor@etceterapublications.ca or call us at 613-448-2321.