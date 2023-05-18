The Metcalfe Farmers’ Market celebrated 30 years of sharing agricultural excellence with visitors from across the region. Here is a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the market for the 2023 season that took place on Sat., May 13. Left to right are Cathy Proctor, former manager of the Metcalfe Farmers’ Market and now a vendor, Coun. George Darouze, Debbie Lyall, Susan Potter, president of the market, Phylliss Desnoyers one of the longest running vendors at the market, Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, Larry Bazinette, and market manager Reeann Slater. Morin Photo

METCALFE – By the end of the day at the Metcalfe Farmers’ Market, organizers had celebrated the 30th anniversary of the popular rural market and more than 2,000 visitors passed through the market entrance to enjoy the first day of another market season.

Market manager, Reeann Slater said the opening was a perfect way to kick off the summer season. The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 14.

“The weather was beautiful, and we were busy right up until closing time,” said Slater.

She said the market has a great community feel featuring new and longtime vendors that enjoyed great community support.

“We are going back to four-night markets.”

The night markets are planned for June 14, July 19, Aug. 9 and Sept. 6. The market will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The season opener featured 54 vendors, great weather, and live music courtesy of the band Stepping Out featuring Ken Gollan and Cindy Goldberg.

The market made a change this year and brought their Sunflower Café to the front entrance of the market, in the farmers’ community hall on the Metcalfe fairgrounds. The market gave away 250 packets of sunflower seeds that they can plant. The market is running a contest where patrons with sunflowers are invited to put their sunflower pictures online and tag the market at @metcalfefarmersmarket. Each tag puts that person into a draw to win a percentage of the market bucks.

The draw will take place on Sept. 30. The contest is sponsored by Debbie Lyall and Lyall’s Art and Design.

Special guests for the day were the Mayor of Ottawa Mark Sutcliffe and Osgoode Coun. George Darouze.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he had been to the market many times in the past as a visitor, but this was the first time as the mayor.

He said, “This is an amazing day for this, and this is what community is all about.”

Councillor Darouze and the mayor also had a chance to have some special anniversary cake courtesy of Bonnie Beach of Sweet and Naughty Delights, Darouze said, “They do an amazing job.”

He said the market is a great place to showcase what small business can do.